$0.74 EPS Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NYSE:PFC) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Premier Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NYSE:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.87 million.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $82,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.24. 441,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,304. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

