$1.02 EPS Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will announce $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after buying an additional 929,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Avaya by 20.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 1,569,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

