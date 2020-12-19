$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Lennar reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.26.

NYSE:LEN opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.86.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,683.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,964 shares of company stock worth $13,626,118. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after acquiring an additional 382,465 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,053 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 103,874.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,552 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 528,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 388,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

