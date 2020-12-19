1,510 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,656,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,690 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,756,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,582,000 after buying an additional 490,415 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,083,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,140,000 after buying an additional 2,890,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,961,000 after buying an additional 47,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,598,000 after buying an additional 90,062 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $151.85 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 949.12, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

