1,955 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $2,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 154.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $7,866,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.