1,981 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $266,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,573,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,073. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $112.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $121.07.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

