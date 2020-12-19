1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,771.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00.

Shares of ONEM opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

