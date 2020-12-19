$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.22. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.96. 995,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,499. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

