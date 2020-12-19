$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.64 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newell Brands (NWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.