$203.63 Million in Sales Expected for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to announce sales of $203.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Choice Hotels International reported sales of $268.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $784.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $779.55 million to $797.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.32 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $3,123,001.00. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,659,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $102.97. 333,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,256. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.