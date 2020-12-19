$278.40 Million in Sales Expected for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to post sales of $278.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $278.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $283.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

CCMP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,254. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $174.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.33. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

