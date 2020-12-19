316,251 Shares in Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monocle Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MNCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 316,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNCL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Monocle Acquisition by 556.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 656,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 556,837 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Monocle Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Monocle Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

MNCL opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42. Monocle Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.45.

Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27).

About Monocle Acquisition

Monocle Acquisition Corporation does not significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and technology and telecommunication sectors.

