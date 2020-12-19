58,900 Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 281.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $213,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO opened at $10.39 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

