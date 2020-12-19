$6.91 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will post sales of $6.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.86 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 billion to $27.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.39 billion to $27.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,388,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 2,592,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.60. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

