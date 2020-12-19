64,075 Shares in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Unity Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4,646.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,098,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after acquiring an additional 348,328 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 19.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 22.2% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of -0.15. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Unity Biotechnology Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.