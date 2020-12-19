$8.61 EPS Expected for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) will post $8.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $17.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. CTO Realty Growth posted earnings of $20.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $17.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CTO Realty Growth.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

CTO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 24 single-tenant and six multi-tenant income-producing properties with approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable space; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida, as well as owned land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

