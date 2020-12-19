89,351 Shares in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of First Midwest Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,346 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMBI shares. Raymond James upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.