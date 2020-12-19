AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

NYSE ABBV opened at $104.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.53. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $109.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 23.1% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 74.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after acquiring an additional 322,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

