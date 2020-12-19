AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $117.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

