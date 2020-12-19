ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ABM Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine lowered ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of ABM opened at $39.93 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

