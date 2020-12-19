Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) vs. Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) Head to Head Survey

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Tengasco (NYSE:TGC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Tengasco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abraxas Petroleum -313.53% -61.90% -15.09% Tengasco -36.89% -23.87% -16.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Abraxas Petroleum and Tengasco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abraxas Petroleum $129.15 million 0.18 -$65.00 million N/A N/A Tengasco $4.91 million 2.83 -$440,000.00 N/A N/A

Tengasco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Abraxas Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tengasco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Abraxas Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Tengasco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abraxas Petroleum and Tengasco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abraxas Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tengasco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Abraxas Petroleum has a beta of 3.58, meaning that its share price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tengasco has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Tengasco Company Profile

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 174 producing oil wells, 13 shut-in wells, and 37 active disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

