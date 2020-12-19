Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, Abyss has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Abyss token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $101,828.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00388010 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $569.48 or 0.02369131 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

