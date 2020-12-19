Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

ACIA opened at $71.17 on Friday. Acacia Communications has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $71.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Acacia Communications will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $188,793.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $355,948 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 27.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

