Actinium (ACM) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Actinium has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $139,914.91 and $20,822.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 26,933,300 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

