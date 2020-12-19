adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.48

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $182.48 and last traded at $181.05, with a volume of 19095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $177.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 15.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $151,701,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

