ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,534 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 97,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,335 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,998 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 241,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.37.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADT from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ADT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

