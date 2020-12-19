adToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $158.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. In the last week, adToken has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One adToken token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $123,007.43 and approximately $158.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

adToken Token Profile

adToken (ADT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

adToken Token Trading

adToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

