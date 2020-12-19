Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $55,000 Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ManTech International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ManTech International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $93.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $636.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.