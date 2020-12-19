Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $68,000 Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

