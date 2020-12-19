Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IIPR. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

IIPR stock opened at $188.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $193.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

