Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 641 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American States Water by 303.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 926,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,417,000 after purchasing an additional 696,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,936,000 after purchasing an additional 186,470 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American States Water by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,995 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in American States Water by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised American States Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

AWR opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.08. American States Water has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.09 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.91%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.