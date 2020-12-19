Aeryus (AER) Trading Up 104.2% Over Last Week

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Aeryus token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeryus has a total market cap of $23,301.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 104.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006217 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00056602 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001326 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004980 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

