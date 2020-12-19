AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.19.

NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $141.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

