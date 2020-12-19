AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Trading 20% Higher

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s stock price was up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 14,400,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 3,732,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Spherix Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers and in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and Wake Forest University.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.