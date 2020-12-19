Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Cormark

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AC. Cowen increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada (AC.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.96.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE:AC opened at C$23.06 on Friday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.