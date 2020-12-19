AirSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $967,505.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $12.72 million and $967,505.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00056852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00367548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00025934 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002191 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

