Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,322 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

