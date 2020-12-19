Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) restated a buy rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.32.

AGI opened at $9.25 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $218.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

