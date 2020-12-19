Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.33. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $138.90. 2,447,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day moving average of $96.67. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $146.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.