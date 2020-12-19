Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $150.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.26. 2,900,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,583. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

