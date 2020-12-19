Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Raised to $19.00 at Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.43.

AQN stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $130,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

