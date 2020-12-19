ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.11

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.22. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 95,998 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALJ Regional stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 265,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.63% of ALJ Regional as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.