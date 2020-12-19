Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.17

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.17 and traded as high as $79.00. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 501,558 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.11 million and a PE ratio of 37.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L)’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Alliance Pharma plc (APH.L) (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

