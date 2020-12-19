Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,786,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,332. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,850. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,719,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,963,000 after acquiring an additional 758,892 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

