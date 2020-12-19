Alpha Token (A) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $290,815.82 and approximately $283.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00141501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.29 or 0.00743370 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00177046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00369857 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

