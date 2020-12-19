Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.48. 1,556,882 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 689,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphatec by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 479,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 366,701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

