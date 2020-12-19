Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

