Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALTM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Altus Midstream stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.85 million and a P/E ratio of 84.84. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $59.60.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,071.43%.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,785 shares in the company, valued at $225,517.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $53,438.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 296,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $170,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

