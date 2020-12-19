Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $450.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

