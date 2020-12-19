AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.88) and the lowest is ($4.39). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,205.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($37.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.06) to ($35.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.64) to ($2.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 144.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $449.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

